Radhika Madan Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her 'battisi' In Recent Post; See Pic

Recently, Bollywood actor Radhika Madan took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of her ‘battisi’ (32 teeth) in a recent post. The picture features Radhika Madan taking a selfie, as she gives fans a closer glimpse of her teeth. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Radhika's post:

With the picture shared, Radhika Madan wrote: ‘BattisiðŸ˜’. The actor is seen donning a white silhouette shirt and kept her hair partially forward. Soon after Radhika Madan posted the picture, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and showered love on the picture. Some fans also lauded the actor for her amazing ‘casual home look’. Take a look at how fans reacted to the picture shared:

Fans react

On the professional front

Radhika was last seen with Irrfan in Angrezi Medium. Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films. Irrfan Khan passed away months after the film released on OTT platforms. Take a look:

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium.



Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...



Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMediumðŸ“¸ ðŸ•ºðŸ» pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

Reportedly, Radhika will be next seen in the much-awaited sequel film, Go Goa Gone 2. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das in the leading roles, Go Goa Gone 2 is the sequel to the 2013 zombie film Go Goa Gone. Directed by Krishna D.K and Raj Nidimoru, the upcoming movie will also star actors like Anand Tiwari and Puja Gupta in prominent roles.

The actor also has Shiddat in her kitty. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the upcoming movie is penned by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan. Shiddat stars Vicky Kaushal's brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in the leading roles. Produced by T-Series and Maddock Films, the upcoming romantic drama film is slated for a 2020 release.

(Image credits: Radhika Madan Instagram)

