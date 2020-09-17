Last Updated:

As PM Modi Turns 70, Greetings Pour In From Near & Far; BJP To Congress & Finland To Nepal

As PM Narendra Modi turns 70, greetings have started pouring in from leaders across parties, from the world of entertainment and from countries near and far

Written By
Jay Pandya
Narendra Modi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 on Thursday, greetings have started pouring in from leaders not only in India but from across the world, and across domains. President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi among others tweeted their greetings on the occasion.

Wishes pour in as PM Modi turns 70

"Happy birthday and greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. You have presented an ideal of loyalty in India's life-values and democratic tradition. My best wishes and prayers are that God always keep you healthy and happy and the nation continues to receive your invaluable services," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

“PM Modi has devoted each moment of his life towards making India strong, safe and self-reliant. I am lucky to serve the nation under his leadership. I along with all countrymen wish for PM’s healthy and long life,” Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh in his birthday message said that the PM has worked diligently towards empowering the poor and marginalised and the nation has benefited tremendously from his leadership.

“Wishing PM Narendra Modi Ji a happy birthday,” Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

READ | Rahul Gandhi throws fresh jibe at Modi govt over China, says 'Understand the chronology'

READ | Finnish PM conveys birthday wishes to PM Modi, accents potential to deepen bilateral ties

BJP celebrates PM Narendra Modi's birthday

The BJP has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the PM's birthday. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. BJP MP Arun Singh also flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday.

BJP workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday. The party workers had made a cake of 70 kg laddu to celebrate the occasion. Party leader Shyam Jaju also participated in the celebration. In Vadodara, the party has offered life insurance to over 20,000 people under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). As in Delhi, people in Coimbatore also celebrated the Prime Minister's birthday with 70kgs of laddu. They offered laddu to Lord Shiva ahead of his birthday.

Meanwhile, heads of state from countries as close as Nepal and as far away as Finland were also not to be left out.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin conveyed best wishes and highlighted greater potential to deepen bilateral relations between India and Finland.

"On the occasion of your 70th birthday on September 17, let me express my heartfelt congratulations to you and my best wishes for your good health and well-being," read a letter from the youngest Finnish PM.

The Prime Minister of Nepal said he hopes to continue working closely to further strengthen ties.

From the world of Entertainment, Kangana Ranaut sent across a video:

And so did Ranvir Shorey:

READ | PM Modi to dedicate the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu to the Nation on September 18

READ | PM Modi, VP Naidu express condolences with kin of those dead in Kota capsizing incident

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND