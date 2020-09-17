As PM Modi Turns 70, Greetings Pour In From Near & Far; BJP To Congress & Finland To Nepal

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 on Thursday, greetings have started pouring in from leaders not only in India but from across the world, and across domains. President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi among others tweeted their greetings on the occasion.

"Happy birthday and greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. You have presented an ideal of loyalty in India's life-values and democratic tradition. My best wishes and prayers are that God always keep you healthy and happy and the nation continues to receive your invaluable services," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। आपने भारत के जीवन-मूल्यों व लोकतांत्रिक परंपरा में निष्ठा का आदर्श प्रस्तुत किया है। मेरी शुभेच्छा और प्रार्थना है कि ईश्वर आपको सदा स्वस्थ व सानन्द रखे तथा राष्ट्र को आपकी अमूल्य सेवाएं प्राप्त होती रहें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2020

“PM Modi has devoted each moment of his life towards making India strong, safe and self-reliant. I am lucky to serve the nation under his leadership. I along with all countrymen wish for PM’s healthy and long life,” Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

राष्ट्रसेवा और गरीब कल्याण के प्रति समर्पित देश के सर्वप्रिय नेता प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं।



मोदी जी के रूप में देश को एक ऐसा नेतृत्व मिला है जिसने लोक-कल्याणकारी नीतियों से वंचित वर्ग को विकास की मुख्यधारा से जोड़ा और एक मजबूत भारत की नींव रखी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2020

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh in his birthday message said that the PM has worked diligently towards empowering the poor and marginalised and the nation has benefited tremendously from his leadership.

Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction &decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2020

देश को प्रगति के पथ पर अग्रसर कर विश्वपटल पर 'भारतवर्ष' के मान-सम्मान को बढ़ाने वाले जननायक, आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के जन्मदिवस पर उन्हें हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। व्यक्ति निर्माण से लेकर राष्ट्रनिर्माण के लिए समर्पित आपका जीवन हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत है। pic.twitter.com/LXGnATiuTd — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 17, 2020

The man who showed 1.3 billion Indians that it doesn’t matter where you come from as long as you have the will to do something & touch people’s lives!



Birthday greetings to the one who triumphed against all odds, Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! pic.twitter.com/Rz3KQ75OeZ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 17, 2020

“Wishing PM Narendra Modi Ji a happy birthday,” Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

.@narendramodi Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. I pray for your long and healthy life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2020

BJP celebrates PM Narendra Modi's birthday

The BJP has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the PM's birthday. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. BJP MP Arun Singh also flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday.

Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arun Singh flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday. pic.twitter.com/siqxVrJhom — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

BJP workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday. The party workers had made a cake of 70 kg laddu to celebrate the occasion. Party leader Shyam Jaju also participated in the celebration. In Vadodara, the party has offered life insurance to over 20,000 people under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). As in Delhi, people in Coimbatore also celebrated the Prime Minister's birthday with 70kgs of laddu. They offered laddu to Lord Shiva ahead of his birthday.

Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate. Party leader Shyam Jaju was also present. pic.twitter.com/f8gBL38mCD — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

Meanwhile, heads of state from countries as close as Nepal and as far away as Finland were also not to be left out.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin conveyed best wishes and highlighted greater potential to deepen bilateral relations between India and Finland.

"On the occasion of your 70th birthday on September 17, let me express my heartfelt congratulations to you and my best wishes for your good health and well-being," read a letter from the youngest Finnish PM.

The Prime Minister of Nepal said he hopes to continue working closely to further strengthen ties.

Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness.



We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) September 17, 2020

From the world of Entertainment, Kangana Ranaut sent across a video:

And so did Ranvir Shorey:

Dear @PMOIndia @narendramodi, you represent the hopes & aspirations of more than a billion people traversing into the 21st century. Wish you a long & healthy life to fulfil their dreams & expectations. Thank you for your hard work & commitment to the nation. #HappyBirthdayPMModi — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 17, 2020

