Radhika Madan Grooves To 'Chand Chhupa Badal Mein', Sanjana Sanghi Calls Her 'best'

On Thursday night, Angrezi Medium fame Radhika Madan took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she showcased her dance moves alongside dancer-choreographer Shazeb Sheikh. The duo grooved to the beats of Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik's song titled Chand Chhupa Badal Mein. While Madan pulled off a black two-piece beneath a white shrug, Shazeb kept it casual in a white tee. Sharing the same, the actor wrote, "Dhik-chik dhuk-chuk with Shazeb."

As soon as Radhika Madan's video was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments. While Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi called her "Best", Gulshan Devaiah poked fun at her and wrote, "Please do some dance that everybody can do ok. One step also isn't possible." As soon as Radhika stumbled upon the same, she was quick to reply with a comment that read, "Nothing can beat Jimmy's dance after calling Attack master."

Meanwhile, fans simply flooded the comments section with fire emojis. Shazeb also shared a glimpse of this dance on his Instagram wall and mentioned that they performed without footwear. "Some barefoot dancing with Radhika," he wrote in the caption.

Radhika grooves to Chand Chhupa Badal Mein

A week before, Radhika Madan's Instagram post with a quirky caption created a buzz amongst her followers. She shared a pic in a bridal lehenga and wrote, "Runaway bride." Before her, it was Sunny Leone who had posted a series of pictures from Poovar Island Resort, Kerala, where she was shooting her segments of Splitsvilla X3. She pulled off a mesh white strapless gown and tied a messy ponytail. While sharing the series of pics, she had called herself a "Runaway bride" in the caption.

On the work front, Radhika Madan will star in two Netflix Original films titled Feels Like Ishq and Ray. She mentioned that she has two new outings on Netflix's menu. While she will be seen playing the role of Avani in Feels Like Ishq, she will essay the character of Divya in Ray. Radhika will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's directorial Shiddat, alongside Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's brother. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan.

