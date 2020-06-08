Radhika Madan Misses Irrfan Khan, Shares A Picture From 'Angrezi Medium'

Radhika Madan took to her social media to share a heartwarming still from her film with the late Irrfan Khan, Angrezi Medium. In the picture, the reel-life father-daughter duo is seen holding each other in a tight embrace. She wrote in the caption, "Teri laadki mai . . â¤". [sic]

Radhika Madan remembers Irrfan Khan with a still from Angrezi Medium

As soon as Radhika Madan shared the post, fans quickly started pouring affection for Irrfan Khan. Fans were also all praises for the film and also appreciated Radhika for her performance. One user wrote, "Was a truly heart touching movie. Rip Irfaan sirðŸ˜¢". Another one wrote, "He still alive in our heartsâ¤ï¸".

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium revolves around a father and his daughter. When the daughter expresses her desire for studying in a foreign country, the father initially disapproves. He later goes through a series of hilarious mishaps to fulfil her dream. Along with Radhika Madan and Irrfan Khan, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Dimple Kapadia. This was the last film that Irrfan worked on.

Co-star Radhika Madan earlier took to her social media to share a post after Irrfan's demise. She shared a series of stills from their film and penned down an emotional note in the caption. She wrote, "I don't know what to say... my heart aches when I write this. He was one of the strongest people I knew, a fighter. I am really grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to me and many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace. Love you Irrfan sir. It was a privilege knowing you.ðŸ™". [sic]

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her social media and shared a BTS picture from the film. In the picture, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal are seen sitting on the dining table while Kareena Kapoor and Irrfan Khan stand behind them as they pose for a picture. She wrote in the caption, "It was an absolute honour sir ðŸ™ðŸ»

Rest in peace â¤ï¸". [sic]

Irrfan Khan had been battling neuroendocrine tumour for over two years. The actor was diagnosed with a colon infection and passed away in Mumbai on April 29, 2020. Fans were heartbroken over his demise and many celebrities and fans took to their social media to pen down emotional notes for the late actor.

