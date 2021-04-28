Radhika Madan Says, 'Our Stubborn Hearts Will Soon Win This Fight' In Recent Post; See Pic

Celebrities from around the industry are trying to send positive vibes and messages to their fans and followers on social media in these trying times. Following suit, actor Radhika Madan took to her Instagram account on Tuesday evening and sent an uplifting message along with a picture of herself. Scroll along to take a look at the message that Radhika penned.

Radhika Madan shares a picture of herself and sends positive vibes to fans

The actor took to her Instagram feed on April 27, 2021, and shared a sun-kissed picture of herself. She sat with her eyes closed and hands together, her outfit was a simple black t-shirt. Radhika added a pair of jhumkas to it and had her hair left open.

In her caption, Radhika wrote, “Some days bring hope, and some seem worse than before. There is hope that the bad times won't last for too long because nothing does. Our stubborn hearts will soon win this fight against corona. We all are together in this. Keeping everyone in my prayers,” finishing with the hashtag #maskup, urging fans to follow all precautions in the pandemic. The picture has more than 109k likes since the actor shared it with a long list of comments by her fans, who are in love with it and showering her with heart emojis. Take a look at the comments here.

Radhika Madan on the work front

The actor stepped into the acting world with her television show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi in 2014, after which she debuted on the big screen in 2018, with the movie Pataakha. In 2019, Radhika starred in Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota as Supriya Bhadoria. She shot to fame with her role in the 2020 movie Angrezi Medium, where she shared screen space with Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Radhika will be seen next in the movie Shiddat, which is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and bankrolled under the banners T-Series and Maddock Film. She will be sharing screen space with Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in the movie which has wrapped up filming. She will also be seen in the Netflix anthology Ray as Divya.

