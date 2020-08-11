Radhika Madan Puts Up Appreciation Post For Her 'Angrezi Medium' Friends

Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan recently posted an appreciation post for her friends from the film on Instagram. The actor penned down a heartfelt caption describing how much she treasured her time with her two friends - Arushi and Neha. Take a look at Radhika's post, caption, and the comments on it as well.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone vs Radhika Madan - Who styled the orange bush pants better?

Radhika Madan's appreciation post

Radhika Madan can be seen sitting on a scooter with two other girls in her new post on Instagram. The actor is sporting a denim jacket and pants and looks very happy. The picture is clicked in the crowded streets of Rajasthan and Radhika's friends are also smiling for the camera.

Also Read | Radhika Madan wishes 'Anil Kapoor' of her family on 'her' birthday; see photos

The Angrezi Medium actor also wrote down many nice things about her friends - Arushi and Neha. The actor mentioned how her friends had helped her become her character in the film. She further wrote - They used to pick me up on a scooty and spend the whole day with me. From visiting their Angrezi Medium schools to having kulhad chai at Fateh Sagar lake to giving me the ultimate"DJ Party" experience(in which they book a hall, call a Dj and handover their own playlist to him). Will always be grateful to them and their Pragya Di for some unforgettable memories.(emoji).

Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha or Radhika Madan; who styled the orange pant suit better?

Many fans and admirers have commented on the post. Most fans think Radhika looks beautiful in the picture. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Radhika Madan's Instagram

Also Read | Jasleen Royal and Radhika Madan recreate iconic song 'Lag Ja Gale' by Lata Mangeshkar

Radhika Madan is very active on her Instagram and keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and followers updated. In one of her last posts, the star can be seen sporting a beach look. She is sporting wet hair, black and white striped dress and a pair of sunglasses. She also uploaded a fun caption, which read - Hello 9821026212 BPL ? Shyah! Are 9820026235 max touch? Shyah! Ps- Only Govinda fans will get this. Many celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor along with Radhika's fans and admirers showered the post with love, take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Radhika Madan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.