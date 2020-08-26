Raftaar Announces Film With Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Spills Few Details About The Project

Bollywood singer Raftaar recently revealed that he is associating with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for an upcoming untitled movie. Taking to his Instagram handle, Raftaar shared a picture with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and mentioned that the actor has ‘captured’ his heart after they previously joined hands a song in the music video, Mantoiyat. Take a look at the post shared:

Raftaar: 'Movie will release in 2021'

Adding to the same, Raftaar mentioned that the upcoming movie will be released in the year 2021 and revealed that he will produce the film. More so, the singer also congratulated Gurjit Singh and Ankit Khanna on the project. Soon after Raftaar shared the news, fans seemed excited to witness Nawazuddin Siddiqui once again onscreen. Some fans also enquired Raftaar if he will act in the project. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Fans react:

Nawazuddin's next

Nawazuddin will be next seen with Tannishtha Chatterjee in the much-anticipated psychological thriller, Roam Rome Mein. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the leading roles, Roam Rome Mein follows the story of Raj, who goes to Rome in search of his missing sister. During his search, he meets some magical and interesting characters who take him through his own journey of self-realisation. Roam Rome Mein also stars Franceso Apolloni and Urbano Barberini in prominent roles and helmed by Tannishtha Chatterjee.

The makers of Krrish are currently gearing up for their next franchise, Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya which stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the makers of Krrish 4 have eyed a Christmas release for the film, as it reportedly releases on December 25, 2020.

Nawazuddin's last project

The actor last graced the big screen with Athiya Shetty, in the much-acclaimed film, Motichoor Chaknachoor. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in the leading roles, Motichoor Chaknachoor follows the story of an elderly man marrying a girl, who is much younger than him. The film is directed by Debamitra Biswal.

(Image credits: Raftaar Instagram)

