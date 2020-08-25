Sanjay Manjrekar Mocks 'Spirit Of Cricket' With Wit To Defend R Ashwin 'Mankading' Stance

Indian cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has given his take on the ‘R Ashwin Mankading’ incident from 2019 which was recently ignited by Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting. It all began when the former Australian captain said that he will be having a “hard conversation” with R Ashwin when the latter joins the Delhi Capitals camp in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. During a recent interaction on The Grade Cricketer Podcast, the two-time World Cup-winning captain revealed that his impending conversation with R Ashwin will be regarding the ‘Mankading’ mode of dismissal he pulled off on English batsman Jos Buttler last season.

Sanjay Manjrekar backs R Ashwin’s stance on Mankading

R Ashwin’s stance on Mankading quickly divided the cricketing fraternity and till date, it remains one of the highly-discussed points ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 season as well. Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar seems to be on the veteran off-spinner'ss side, as evidenced from his tweet on Tuesday. When a Twitter user was speaking in favour of the highly-frowned upon mode of dismissal, Manjrekar reciprocated the opinion with a witty reply.

R Ashwin Mankading: Sanjay Manjrekar mocks ‘Spirit of Cricket’

Yes. Agree... spirit is for after the game in nice glasses. 🤪 https://t.co/BgY5WvmkFV — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 25, 2020

R Ashwin reveals having an interesting chat with Ricky Ponting

A few days after Ricky Ponting’s stern warning, R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel that he has spoken to his IPL 2020 coach on the contentious issue of running out batsmen, who back up too far at the non-striker's end. However, he also said that he will only reveal the contents of the telephonic conversation next week. While R Ashwin has reached Dubai for the IPL 2020 season, Ponting is set to arrive next week and the two will talk in person before the Indian reveals what transpired between them.

R Ashwin Mankading Jos Buttler in IPL 2019, watch video

IPL 2020 dates and venue updates

With a launch scheduled for September 19, IPL 2020 will run till November 10 across three UAE venues. Earlier, the tournament was scheduled to commence on March 29 in India. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to delay and subsequently shift the event out of the country due to a spike in coronavirus cases in India.

Image credits: IPLT20.COM and PTI