Rag Rag Mein Ganga Season 2 Launched: Doordarshan Travelogue To Begin From August 21

Doordarshan's 2019 travelogue Rag Rag Mein Ganga, starring Rajeev Khandelwal, was an initiative to create awareness among citizens regarding the current state of the holy river Ganga. The show was created as a flagship program by National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and Doordarshan. It travelled along the banks of Ganga and covered 20 cities and 2525 kilometres. According to a media statement, the show was aimed to educate people about the need for rejuvenation of Ganga, was watched by over 1.75 crore viewers. Following the success of Rag Rag Mein Ganga, Doordarshan has launched the show's second season. It is scheduled to go on air from August 21, 2021.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Rag Rag Mein Ganga 2

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, along with Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Union Minister of Drare in Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries, Prahalad Singh Patel, unveiled the second season of Doordarshan's successful travelogue Rag Rag Mein Ganga. While delivering a speech on the occasion of the launch of the show, Anurag Thakur marked the first season's viewership as a parameter of success. He congratulated the team of the show and shared he has higher expectations from the second season. He also shared how the show is not just a TV programme but an effort from Jan Bhagidari to Jan Andolan.

Further, in his speech, Thakur invited people to help in the rejuvenation of the Ganga. He said the people of India have an emotional connection with the holy river. Apart from its spiritual relations, the river also holds great economic importance, he added. He then highlighted the impact of global warming and suggested children participate in efforts of combating climate change. The Minister then praised Doordarshan and said the channel might become one of the most-watched channels in the coming four years.

Details about Rag Rag Mein Ganga 2

The second season of the Doordarshan travelogue will feature Rajeev Khandelwal as its host. Apart from covering the historical, cultural, mythological and socio-economic details of Ganga, the show will also establish the work done by NMCG to save the holy river. The series will begin from Badrinath and Joshimath and end at Murshidabad. It will consist of 26 episodes starting from August 21, 2021.

IMAGE: DDNATIONAL'S INSTAGRAM

