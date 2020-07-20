Raghav Juyal Finds Actors Sporting Masks On TV Funny; See Pics

Raghav Juyal recently posted a couple of snaps featuring TV artists wearing masks and PPE kits on soap operas on Instagram. Raghav found this to be very hilarious and mentioned in the caption that he didn't understand what has happened to the world. Many celebrities responded to Raghav's post. Take a look at the post and the comments on it.

Raghav Juyal's Instagram

Raghav Juyal is a very famous dancer, actor, and choreographer. He is known for his smooth dance moves and has been called 'King of Slow Motion' in India. He recently posted three snaps on his Instagram profile that featured TV actors wearing masks or PPE kit on their show. This has been seen in a lot of shows due to the risk of coronavirus and is also being done to promote the use of a face mask to battle the virus.

Raghav apparently found this really funny and asked his followers what was happening to the world. He wrote, ''Buahahahahaha (@) Star Plus - Abey yar ye kya ho gaya hai is duniya ko'' (emoji). Many celebs and fans responded to the post. A few of the celebs to respond were Ali Fazal, who joked that it made dubbing easier for artists. He commented, ''Its the crack to dubbing ease. Sab ulta and Elli Avarram said - Is this for real''. Apart from them, other celebs to comment were Shivangi Joshi, Suyyash Rai, Faisal Khan, Piyush Bhagat, and Manish Rawat. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal is very active on social media and often keeps posting regular updates. In an earlier post, Raghav posted a selfie and a picture of himself in Uttrakhand. The picture gained many likes and comments. He mentioned that it was very hard for him to post the images as he was no longer in the network zone and was staying at a farm. He wrote, ''Mushkil se post kiya hai , aajkal network chetr se bahar hun, Difficult to find networks, these days Farm life , (@) Abhay Rawat farm, at Abhay’s farm''. Take a look at the post:

Prom Pic Credit: Raghav Juyal

