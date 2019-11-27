Malaika Arora Responds Hilariously To Rahul Khanna's Comment On Her Picture

Malaika Arora is an Indian actress, dancer, model, VJ, and television personality, who is regarded as one of the most stylish when it comes to dressing up or looks. The actor has maintained her fitness and enjoys the reputation for nailing any look like a diva. From the gym look to a red carpet look in a haute couture gown, the actor has always impressed critics and fans with her brave style statement and bold fashion choice.

Recently, Malaika shared photographs on her Instagram story. The actress sported a silver sequined gown with a thigh-high slit, looking absolutely gorgeous. The post received many likes and comments but the picture went viral once the actor Rahul Khanna posted a comment on it. In the comment, he said he would not want to take charge of ironing that. The comment was a dig on the cloth that hung behind Malaika in the background. The hilarious comment received a lot of interactions from other Instagram users, very soon even Malaika replied to the comment. Along with Rahul Khanna, there were many other celebrities who were appreciating the beauty of the photograph.

After Rahul Khanna's comment on Malaika Arora's picture, Malaika too replied to his comment. She laughed at his comment and said that sometimes even messy is good. Malaika was indicating that Rahul would not have to worry about doing the task of ironing the cloth material in the background of the picture as sometimes it is fine to be messy and not tidy all the time.

