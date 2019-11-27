Malaika Arora Dons A Peculiar Outfit, Actor's Comment On The Post Goes Viral

Malaika Arora’s name shines right at the top when it comes to style and looks. The actor maintains her physique and has a reputation for nailing any look like a pro. Be it a gym look or a red carpet look in an haute couture gown, the actor never fails to impress fans with her bold style statement. Recently, Malaika prepped for a recent project and chose to shine. She shared photographs on her Instagram story. The actress sported a silver sequined gown with a thigh-high slit, looking absolutely gorgeous

READ: Malaika Arora Looks Fabulous As She Dons A Silver Sequined Gown

READ: Malaika Arora's Latest Picture Sparks Debate On The Internet, Leaves Netizens Divided

Actor's hilarious comment:

However, the picture has now gone viral, not only courtesy the outfit but also because of an actor's comment on the post. Rahul Khanna took to the remark section and wrote that he wouldn't want to be 'in charge of ironing' the outfit. Take a look below-

READ: Malaika Arora ‘pushes Limits’ In New Video, Draws Compliments From Arjun Kapoor's Uncle

Malaika Arora is currently working on two reality TV shows at the same time. The actor is the judge for the popular talent show, India's Got Talent, and is also the judge as well as the host for India's Next Top Model. The eighth season of India's Got Talent ended last year on December 29, 2018, and was won by magician Javed Khan. The fourth season of India's Next Top Model also ended in December of last year and was won by Urvi Shetty. As for films, Malaika last featured in the 2018 film Pataakha. She was the main dancer in the song Hello Hello.

READ: Malaika Arora's Yoga Video 'pushing Her Limits' Is True Goals; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.