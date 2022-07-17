Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary In London; Fans Shower Love

As the singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar took the internet by storm by announcing their wedding last year, they recently completed a year of togetherness and celebrated their first wedding anniversary. While expressing their gratefulness and love for each other, they posted a note on their respective social media handles while unveiling pictures from their trip to London.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrate 1st wedding anniversary in London

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar recently took to their official Instagram handles and shared a series of pictures together in which they both can be seen taking selfies together while smiling for the camera. They also shared pictures in which they locked lips while travelling in London. In the caption, they penned a heartfelt note for each other and shed light on how the year passed by so quickly. Stating further, they mentioned how blessed they were to have each other as partners and wished to be together for years to come.

The note read, “Happy 1st anniversary my love … 1 year has passed by and so fast… i am so blessed to have you as my life partner! Really want you and only you for agle 7 janam however cliche it sounds. Your inner beauty makes me shine everyday .. I love you wifey! To many more years of laughter happiness and cute moments together..(sic)"

Numerous celebrities, including Mouni Roy, Ejaz Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Jasmin Bhasin and others, took to the comments section and wished the duo on their first wedding anniversary. On the other hand, their fans also swamped the comments section with heartwarming notes along with heart and heart-eyed emojis. Take a look at some of the reactions to Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s first wedding anniversary post on Instagram.

A couple of months ago after the duo got married, Disha Parmar’s pregnancy rumours surfaced online and created a buzz after she was spotted wearing an oversized shirt. Disha then took to her official Instagram handle and denied the rumours. She dropped a note on her Insta stories and wrote that she will not be making the same fashion choice again. She wrote, "Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again! (crying and laughing emoticons). Also for the ones calling and wanting to know... not pregnant. (sic)"

(Image: @rahulvaidyarkv/Instagram)