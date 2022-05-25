Urfi Javed Breaks Silence On Rahul Vaidya's Tweets; Calls Him 'hypocrite' For His New Song

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed, who is known for her bold dressing style took a dig at singer Rahul Vaidya a few days after the latter tweeted about 'people posting nudes in the name of fashion'. The development came after Vaidya released his new song Naughty Balam, also starring Nyra Banerjee. The video features Nyra wearing a bikini, while the Bigg Boss fame is seen romancing her. This seemingly did not go well with Urfi who in return termed the 34-year-old as a 'Sexist Hypocrite'.

Urfi Javed slams Rahul Vaidya, calls him 'Sexist hypocrite'

The Bigg Boss OTT fame, Urfi Javed, doesn't fear speaking her mind and proof is her recent hit back at popular singer Rahul Vaidya. Urfi took to her Instagram handle and reposted the entertainment paparazzi's post featuring Vaidya's latest song, Naughty Balam, on one of her Instagram Stories. Calling Vaidya a 'sexist', the Bepannah actor wrote in the caption, "Sexualising a woman's body for your benefit but when she chooses to sexualise it herself & wear and post whatever she wants bothers people! You're a sex¡st hypocrite!"

Not only this, but in a now-deleted IG story, Urfi stated how much she used to love Vaidya as she wrote, "I used to love Rahul vaidya so much as a singer but dayummm! You lost all respect! You're a sexist hypocrite."

#UrfiJaved gave it back to #RahulVaidya who had talked about people posting nudes in the name of fashion



"Sexualising a woman's body for your benefit but when she chooses to sexualise it herself & wear and post whatever she wants it bothers people!You're a sex¡st hypocr¡te! pic.twitter.com/iVASw2jOcA — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 25, 2022

'People will start posting nudes in the name of fashion': Vaidya

Earlier, this month, Rahul Vaidya had tweeted, "I saw a photo today on Instagram. My wife sent it to me. And mark my words “In the coming years, people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion or trend”! Save this tweet for evidence. God bless us."

I saw a photo today on Instagram. My wife sent it to me. And mark my words “In the coming years people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion or trend”! Save this tweet for evidence. 🐒 God bless us — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 11, 2022

After Rahul's statement, a paparazzi asked Urfi about her opinion on the same. Denying that Rahul was talking about her, the 24-year-old star said, "Industry mere baap ki thodi hai (My father doesn't own the industry) Karo target (target me)."

This is not the first time that Urfi has defended herself, earlier also she slammed designer Farah Ali Khan after the latter's comment on social media. Javed's response came in a series of Instagram stories where she called out the designer for describing her fashion sense as 'distasteful'. She even claimed that Farah Ali Khan 'subtly Sl*t shamed' her.

Image: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv/urf7i