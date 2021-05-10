Rahul Vohra Passes Away, Kishwer Merchantt Says 'wish His Message Had Reached Sonu Sood'

As YouTuber Rahul Vohra passes away due to COVID-19 several hours after expressing his helplessness on his social media handle, actor Kishwer Merchantt commented on a paparazzi's post. Kishwer said that things might have been different if Rahul's Facebook message had reached Sonu Sood. Rahul's last post read he would have survived if he got 'good treatment'. Kishwer mentioned Sonu as he has been helping with the arrangement of hospital beds, oxygen cylinder supplies and life-saving medicines.

Kishwer commented on a paparazzi's post responding to the news of Rahul's death. She wrote, “I so wish his message had reached @sonu_sood .. things would probably be different... Prayers and Strength to the family".

On May 8, 2021, Rahul took to his Facebook handle. He wrote, "Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara (Had I got better treatment, I might have survived too)”. He further added the details of the hospital he was admitted to and continued, "Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will be reborn soon and do some good work. Now, I have lost all courage)".

Earlier a week ago, Rahul penned a distress message on his social media handle. He tried seeking a hospital bed with an oxygen supply for himself. His post read while he was admitted to the hospital for over four days, he was not getting better and his oxygen level was dropping continuously. The late actor added that he was sharing the post out of helplessness.

Furthermore, Sonu has been helping people in need by communicating with them using his official social media handles. Earlier, he dropped a video showing how he has been receiving non-stop messages requesting help on his cellphone. He captioned the post, "We try our best to reach out to all. Which we can't... If I try to reach out to everyone it will take me 14 years to do that. That means it will be 2035". In his another tweet, the actor said that helping people getting hospital beds, oxygen supplies and other resources is more rewarding than delivering a Rs 100 crore film.

