Raj Babbar’s Birthday: Prateik Babbar Wishes His ‘legend’ Father On 68th Birthday

Veteran actor Raj Babbar is celebrating his 68th birthday today, on June 23, 2020. Several fans on social media have already started pouring in their wishes. Raj Babbar’s son Prateik Babbar also took to social media to wish his father on social media.

Prateik Babbar wishes his father Raj Babbar

Prateik Babbar recently took to his social media to shower some love on his father, Raj Babbar’s birthday. He shared a story and wrote, “Happy birthday to my legend”. He even put a heart emoji while showering his love for his father, Raj Babbar.

Take a look at Prateik Babbar’s post here:

(Image Credits: Prateik Babbar Instagram)

Prateik Babbar had paid a visit to his father, Raj Babbar on Sunday on the occasion of Father’s Day. He even shared a sneak peek into the same on his social media too. Prateik Babbar can be seen giving a peck on his father Raj Babbar’s cheeks in a couple of adorable selfies that he shared.

Raj Babbar’s son, Aarya Babbar also took to social media to wish his father on his birthday. He shares a selfie where both the father and son are seen with a huge smile across their faces. Aarya Babbar also captioned the picture as, “Happy Birthday Papa” with a heart emoji.

Raj Babbar’s daughter, Juuhi Babbar Sonii also shared an adorable birthday wish for her father on this special day. She shared a video of her favourite memories with Raj Babbar. The video is proof of the adorable father-daughter bond. Juuhi Babbar Sonii also captioned the picture as, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAPA. #myworld #mypapa #nothingcomparestoyou”.

Former actor Shatrughan Sinha also did not fail to wish his good friend, Raj Babbar on his birthday. While penning a birthday note, Shatrughan Sinha wrote, “He has always been very encouraging & supporting & we share a mutual admiration society with each other. May you be blessed abundantly always. Regards & love to his beautiful family. God Bless! Happy birthday”.

share a mutual admiration society with each other. May you be blessed abundantly always.Regards & love to his beautiful family. God Bless! Happy birthdayðŸ’ðŸ’ — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 23, 2020

Raj Babbar has been a part of several Bollywood films like Suhagan, Muqaddar Ka Faisla, Vijay, Waaris, Ghayal, Baaghi, LOC Kargil, etc. Babbar was last seen in the Arjun Kapoor starrer Tevar. Currently, Raj Babbar has shifted his focus to politics.

