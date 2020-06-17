'Chhichhore' Co-star Prateik Babbar Shares An Old Handwritten Note By Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, 2020, has shocked the film fraternity. Celebrities and fans took to social media and paid tribute by sharing throwback photos, memorable moments, and heartfelt messages for the actor. Rajput’s Chhichhore co-star shared a handwritten note on his social media. Take a look.

Prateik Babbar's Instagram post

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar recently took to Instagram and posted a throwback handwritten note by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The latter had penned it down on the occasion of Babbar’s wedding in January this year. Sushant Singh Rajput congratulated his fellow star by writing, “Love you mere Shaadi Shuda Bhai”. The Chhichhore star mentioned a reply to his note in the caption. He wrote, “Love you too mere yaar”. Check out the actor’s Instagram post.

Prateik Babbar’s post garnered various heart emoticons in comments. Moreover, actor Juuhi Babbar Soni consoled him by urging him to stay strong. Take a look at the celebrities’ comments on the post.

Previously, Prateik Babbar also shared a picture featuring Sushant Singh Rajput on his social media. The actor wrote, “I cannot fathom what has transpired.. my heart is with Sushant's family & loved ones.. my heart is with his fans... Sushant was a unique spirit.. a powerful force to reckon with.. he brought the best outta me... thnx for the motivation.. the inspiration.. & the memories champ... I will cherish every moment.. my brother... sush.. ðŸ’”â¤ï¸ “may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest my sweet brother.. & flights of angels sing thee to thy rest” â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ½ #godspeed â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ½Sushant Singh Rajput ðŸ’”â¤ï¸(1986 - 2020) ðŸ’”â¤ï¸ rest in #power.. in #paradise ðŸ’”â¤ï¸.”

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly died by suicide. The actor’s body was found in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. According to reports, the late actor was undergoing treatment for the past few months. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral took place at Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile parle in Mumbai on June 15. Various Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty attended Rajput’s funeral.

