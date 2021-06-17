Raj Babbar Praises Mithun Chakraborty's "phenomenal" Dancing Skills On 71st Birthday

Actor turned MP Raj Babbar shared a sweet birthday wish on Disco Dancer actor Mithun Chakraborty's birthday on Twitter. Raj Babbar is a veteran actor who was a prominent name in the Punjabi film industry while also taking up villainous roles in Hindi films. He often makes it a point to wish his friends from the film industry and this time, he celebrated Mithun Chakraborty's birthday by calling him "immensely gifted and yet so rooted."

Babbar also praised the actor's dancing skills and his "sensitive portrayals". He added an old picture of the two actors laughing with his message.

Birthday wishes to Mithun Da. Immensely gifted & yet so rooted. He single-handedly changed the way movies were imagined in India. His phenomenal dancing skills overshadowed everything else but his sensitive portrayals hv always been a treat. Best wishes ! pic.twitter.com/uJODFh38Zr — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) June 16, 2021

Other than Raj Babbar, Mithun Chakraborty's Golmaal co-star, Kunal Kemmu also extended his wishes to the actor and called his presence both on and off-screen, "warm and inspiring."

The actor's film career

Widely known for his role as Jimmy in Disco Dancer, Mithun Chakraborty is affectionately called 'Mithun Da.' He made his debut in an art film, Mrigayaa, in 1976. His other popular films include Jallad, Housefull 2, Golmaal 3, Tashkent Files, Wanted, Mujrim, The Don, Agneepath and Wanted. He has two Filmfare awards and three National Film Awards to his name, out of which two are for Best Actor in 1976 and 1993. He has also won a National Award for Best Supporting Actor. He has judged several dance reality shows and even performed his best dances on the shows.

On the personal front, he married Yogeeta Bali in 1979 and they have four children together. One of their kids, Mahaakshay is also an actor married to Madalsa Sharma, who is currently see on Anupamaa and portrays the role of Kavya.

Mithun Chakraborty's latest works

Mithun Chakraborty's age might be 71, but he is still working on several projects. He was last seen in Ram Gopal Verma's horror film 12 'o'clock and he is shooting for another project titled The Kashmir Files. Mithun Chakraborty's latest work also includes his new web series with Amazon Prime that will mark his debut into the world of OTT. This untitled project will star Shruti Haasan and will be based on Ravi Subramanian book, The Bestseller She Wrote.

IMAGE: Still from Golmaal 3, Raj Babbar's Twitter

