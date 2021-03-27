Raj Babbar Worried Over Covid Being 'generous' To Maharashtra; Wants To Park Other Debates

India is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, that seems to spreading rapidly like the spike that started in mid-2020. The country recorded the highest number of daily cases in five months on Saturday, and the main contributor to his challenge has come from Maharashtra. The state, which has already been the worst affected by a huge margin, has recorded its highest daily rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in the 'second wave', and among those concerned was Raj Babbar.

Raj Babbar on Maharashtra COVID cases

Raj Babbar expressed his shock after Maharashtra recorded 36,902 cases on Friday. Reacting to a news report on it, the actor-Congress leader termed the figures as ‘frightening.’ He wrote that coronavirius was being 'specially generous' towards Maharashtra in the 'second round.'

He added that the entire focus should now be on fighting the ‘deadly’ form of the pandemic. He stated that all other debates could be done later.

Previously, other celebrities related to the film industry like Koena Mitra, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Soni Razdan had also expressed their worry on the rising number of cases in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by a massive margin, after it recorded 36,902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, The tally was the higest since the outbreak of the pandemic. The total number of cases in the state now stand at 26,37,735.

Mumbai reported a record rise of daily COVID-19 cases as 5,513 cases were registered on Friday. The tally recorded on the previous two days were 5,504 and 5,185 were also records. With the latest figures, the total number of cases in the city has risen to 3,85,628 and the addition of nine deaths on Friday took the fatality count to 11,629. Pune was even worse with over 7,000 cases.

(With PTI inputs)