Raj Babbar's Birthday: Prateik Babbar Calls His Father 'the Real Babbar Sher'

Prateik Babbar is showering his father with special birthday wishes as Raj Babbar celebrates his 69th birthday today, June 23, 2021. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor took to his Instagram account to show his 510,000 followers who the real "Baabar sher" is. In a recent post on his Instagram handle, Babbar shared unseen pictures of his father hanging out with Prateik and Arya Babbar.

Prateik shared two pictures of his father. One was of him hanging out with Prateik and another was of him posing with Arya Babbar. In the first picture, Prateik and Raj were seen all dressed up in suits. While Raj opted for a checkered gray suit over his black waistcoat and trousers, Prateik went all out with a coordinated pin-striped black set, oversized glasses, a walking stick, and a fedora. The two men were seen holding cigars and pipes to complete the gangster look.

Arya and Raj Babbar posed next to each other, with Raj his pipe in his hand and Arya dressed up in a large trench coat. Prateik called his father the real "Babbar sher" as a play on their surnames and gave him his sweetest birthday wishes. "From your cubs!", wrote Prateik as wishes on behalf of him and Arya.

Prateik Babbar shares unseen pictures on Raj Babbar's birthday

Actor Ali Fazal teased the father-son duo on the images writing, "Wait whatttttttttt????? Is that Mr depp with Mr Babbar??????" Wrestler Ritu Phogat took to the social media site to give her birthday wishes to Raj Babbar. Teen Patti actor Siddharth Kher wrote, "Happy Birthday Sirrrrr! ❤️God Bless and to many many more!!!" Babbar's fans too sent their birthday wishes.

Prateik Babbar has a busy schedule ahead of him in the coming year. The actor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated trilogy Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, and others. The movie is set to be released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

Other than this, Prateik will also be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown. As suggested in the title, the movie will focus on the national lockdown caused due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In 2022, he will be featuring in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Image: Prateik Babbar's Instagram

