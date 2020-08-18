Raj Chakraborty Tests Positive For COVID-19, Goes Under Home Quarantine With Family

On Monday, August 17, Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty took to his Twitter handle to inform that he has tested COVID-19 positive and is currently in home quarantine. Giving an update Raj Chakraborty also stated that apart from him and his father, the rest of his family members are yet to be tested. His tweet read, "I have been tested COVID-19 positive. My father has been hospitalised recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19, too. These are the trying times".

Read Raj Chakraborty's tweet:

I have been tested COVID-19 positive.

My father has been hospitalized recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19 too. These are the trying times. — Raj chakraborty (@iamrajchoco) August 17, 2020

In the comments section, actor Priyanka Sarkar prayed for Raj Chakraborty's speedy recovery. She wrote, "Please take care. Prayer for your speedy recovery. Everything will be fine", along with a praying hand emoticon. Meanwhile, singer-lyricist Anupam Roy asserted, "Take care @iamrajchoco - hoping for a quick recovery".

On the other side, Paoli also sent love in the comments section as she wrote, "Praying for your good health and your family’s well being. Get well soon, Raj da. Much love". "Prayers are with you bhai. You’ll be fine and your family too! Not to worry! God bless. @iamrajchoco”, wrote Parambrata Chatterjee. The tweet has bagged more than 200 comments for Raj Chakraborty's speedy recovery.

Bengali celebrities who tested Coronavirus positive

Earlier, in July, Bengali actor Koel Mallick had tested positive for coronavirus. Her parents, Ranjit Mallick and Deepa Mallick, and husband Nispal Singh were also infected with the virus. After undergoing the treatment, Koel Mallick, on August 2, shared that she has completely recovered from the disease. Her tweet read, "Can’t express our gratitude in words for all the love, concern, care & prayers that came our way throughout this time! We all have completely recovered & tested negative for COVID 19".

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee was also infected with Coronavirus in July. She was admitted to a nursing home near Kasba. Later, on July 8 via Twitter, Locket informed that she has been recovered and will be in-home quarantine for a while.

