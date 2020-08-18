TMC Rebukes West Bengal Guv For 'under Surveillance' Remark, Calls Him 'allegation King'

After West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday alleged that Raj Bhavan has been placed under surveillance "undermining the sanctity" of the institution, CM Mamata led TMC's spokesperson said that the Governor has become an "allegation king"

'He should mind his own business'

Omprakash Mishra while speaking to ANI said, "The Governor has become an allegation king. He should mind his own business. He is the constitutional head of the State. He is crossing the line."

"It is unfortunate he is repeating the same types of allegations day in and day out. He is exposing himself as an agent of the political designs of the BJP which is in contradiction of the role and responsibility of the Governor under the provision of the State," he added.

Making the startling claim, Dhankhar, who has often crossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issues in the past year, also alleged lawlessness was prevailing across the state.

'Raj Bhavan is under surveillance'

"I would like to tell you all that the Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. It undermines the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan. I will do everything to protect its sanctity," Dhankhar told a press conference. "I have initiated a very serious, critical probe into it. Sanctity of Raj Bhavan's functioning has to be kept intact," he said.

Without elaborating on what kind of surveillance Raj Bhavan had been put under, Dhankhar said, "As a constitutional act, I will not, will never suffer any surveillance of any nature whatsoever. Those who have done it must pay the price according to the rule of law. My internal inquiry will be completed soon enough," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said that the issue will be taken up with the party's central leadership. Following a meeting with Dhankhar, Vijayvargiya said that he was told by Dhankhar about the extent of surveillance the Raj Bhawan was being subjected to.

"We will inform the central leadership of the party about the issue," the BJPs West Bengal minder told newspersons after the meeting held at Governor House. BJP leader Mukul Roy later demanded a full and impartial investigation into the "very serious allegation".

