Raj-DK Reveal Saif Ali Khan's Hilarious First Reaction To Go Goa Gone Script

Farzi makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK recently opened up about their film Go Goa Gone (2013). The movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Anand Tiwari and Vir Das in the lead roles. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the director duo revealed Saif's first reaction after reading the film script.

Raj and DK opened up about the making of Go Goa Gone, which was a "paradigm shift" for them as filmmakers. Raj said, "We were winning awards for Shor In The City, a dramatic and acclaimed film and then you go and say ‘I want to do films about zombies.’ Saif’s reaction was ‘This is ch***yapa,’ but I want to do this. (sic)”

Nobody took us seriously: Raj and DK

In the same interview, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK revealed that many actors were interested in the narration of Go Goa Gone, but later backed out after learning about the zombies angle in it.

"Nobody took us seriously. A lot of people met with us and said, ‘You made Shor In The City’ let’s meet.’ And then we show them a presentation and then the zombies come. They be like ‘acchaaa, okay thank you’. Later we used to hear them saying ‘you guys have lost it’ like weird people, crazy idiots. What it did in hindsight was the things we could do as filmmakers, " said Raj.

The film Go Goa Gone was released in 2013. It was touted as the first Indian zombie movie. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, it also stars Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, and Puja Gupta in lead roles.