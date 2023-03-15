Inside Kareena Kapoor's Africa Vacation With Saif Ali Khan, Taimur And Jeh

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently vacationing in Africa with their children Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. The actress shared multiple pictures from their family trip on her Instagram handle, on Wednesday (March 15). One of the shared images showed Kareena chilling in her room dressed in a denim shirt, while a herd of zebras can be seen in the background. Other photos featured Saif with their two little ones marveling at the African scenery .

Check out the pictures here:

More on Saif-Kareena's marriage

With over 10 million Instagram followers, Kareena has a sizable social media fan base. She routinely shares photographs of her personal life with her followers, including those of her husband and kids. Married for almost 10 years, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor fell in love on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan. They got married on October 16, 2012, and welcomed their son Taimur in 2016 and their son Jeh in February 2021.

Upcoming Releases

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The film is now in post-production. She has also been shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X.

While The Buckingham Murders has been revealed to deal with the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, The Devotion of Suspect X deals with a single mother and her daughter committing a crime as a neighbour helps them cover it. The release date of both films stand unannounced so far. Additionally, the actress also has The Crew in the pipeline alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.