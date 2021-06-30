Raj Kaushal's Death: Dino Morea Mourns The Loss, Says He Is Still In A State Of Shock

Bollywood actor Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal's death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry and people close to him are still trying to come to terms with his untimely demise following a cardiac arrest. Bollywood actor Dino Morea, who was a friend of the late director-producer shared that he is still in a state of shock. He also added that he feels terrible looking at Raj Kaushal's wife Mandira.

Dino Morea expresses shock over Raj Kaushal's death

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raaz actor Dino Morea spoke at length about the demise of his friend and director Raj Kaushal, who passed away earlier today following a cardiac arrest. Talking about his friend's death, Dino said that he is shocked about Kaushal's untimely demise as he was young and always jovial. He added that life is so uncertain and there are moments like these that make one rethink their lives.

Talking further about it, the Tom, Dick, and Harry actor admitted that Kaushal was a young guy, full of life and positive. He explained that Mandira was distraught and he felt terrible just looking at her in that state. Dino mentioned that he would visit Mandira's house later when she is a little settled and he would sit with her for a little while. Morea, who made his Bollywood debut through Kaushal’s Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, added that he was supposed to meet Raj Kaushal last week but postponed it as he wasn't feeling too well after his second COVID-19 jab. He concluded by saying that Raj will always be on his mind and he would never forget how he made him feel on the sets of his first Bollywood film, where he met him and Mandira for the first time.

Raj Kaushal's death

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal's last rites were held at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar, Mumbai, and a bunch of close friends and family members attended the gathering. In the most recent pictures shared on social media, actors like Ronit Roy and Samir Soni can be spotted, alongside Raj Kaushal’s family. Raj is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi, with whom he tied the knot in 1999. The couple shared son Veer and daughter Tara.

Image - Raj Kaushal, Dino Morea's Instagram Accounts

