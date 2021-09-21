Raj Kundra Case: ‘119 Porn Videos Found, Planned To Sell For Rs 9cr’ Says Mumbai Police

As Indian businessman Raj Kundra gets bail in the porn film racket, the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed 119 porn videos were recovered from the businessman's electronic devices during the course of the investigation. According to the Mumbai Police, the videos were found on Raj Kundra's mobile, laptop, and a hard drive disk. He was planning to sell these videos for Rs 9 crores.

On September 18, Raj Kundra had moved a bail plea in the court, claiming he was being made a 'scapegoat' in the case. In his plea, he also stated that there was not any evidence in the supplementary chargesheet against his active involvement in alleged pornographic films production. A 1,467-page supplementary chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police in the case had revealed that the Raj Kundra had tried to lure struggling actors into getting semi-nude, nude pictures and videos shot' which were later uploaded on Apps liked Hotshots. The porn videos were then uploaded on various websites as well as mobile applications." The police further added, "From this, the accused earned money."

After Raj Kundra's advocate, Niranjan Mundargi requested bail stressing that a chargesheet has been filed in the case Mumbai court granted bail to the businessman on a surety of Rs 50,000. The businessman will be released from Arthur Road jail by 10:30 AM on Tuesday.

Raj Kundra porn case

On July 19, Mumbai police had arrested Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in a pornographic content circulation racket. On the following day, cops revealed that struggling models and artists were lured in name of short films and web series after which they were forced to do semi-nude and nude scenes against their wishes. The Mumbai Police found several mobile applications, including the Hotshots app, were being operated to circulate porn. The Hotshots app, which was owned by a London-based company called Kernin, produced all of its contents with the help of the Viaan company in Mumbai, owned by Raj Kundra.