Raj Kundra Porn Case: Sherlyn Chopra Moves Bombay HC After Being Summoned By Crime Branch

Actor Sherlyn Chopra moved the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking an anticipatory bail ahead of appearing before the Mumbai police in connection with the Raj Kunda porn racket case. The Crime Branch had summoned Chopra to record her statement at 11 AM on Tuesday.

According to sources, the actress has responded to the summon saying that she will move to the court first and then appear before the Property Cell of Crime Department. Sherlyn Chopra is one of the accused in the porn racket case involving Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman, Raj Kundra.

A day after Raj Kundra was sent to police custody, Sherlyn Chopra opened up on her association with the case. Sharing a video on Twitter, Sherlyn claimed that she was the first person to give a statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in this case. "I would like to inform you all that I was the first person to give my statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. I was also the first person to share information with them about Armsprime," she said.

"When Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoned me in March 2021 in connecion with the case, I went to their office and gave my neutral statement to them," the actress informed.

Raj Kundra arrested in pornography racket case

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on July 19 in a pornographic content circulation racket. The police found that he lured small-time artists and models into doing bold scenes by promising a break in web series, before the shots were tuned into ‘semi-nude and completely nude scenes, against their wishes.

Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought the Hot Shots app to upload the questionable content online. The police stated that numerous web applications were being used to circulate the videos across the web. The police alleged that they cracked a $1.2 million deal for 121 videos, and are now probing the details of the transactions.

On Friday, the businessman’s custody was extended till July 27.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty's statement was also recorded by the police in the case. The actor stated that she was not aware of the exact functioning of the Hot Shots app, as per sources. She also asserted that it was not pornographic content that Raj Kundra was associated with, but erotica. Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has moved the high court, calling his arrest a 'violation' of the mandate of Section 41A of the CrPC.

