Raj Kundra Porn Case: Shilpa Shetty's Full Statement Recorded As A Witness In Chargesheet

Numerous details have emerged in the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police crime branch in the Raj Kundra porn case, which Republic TV has accessed. This includes the statement of the businessman's wife, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has been listed as one of the 47 witnesses in the case in which Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe have been arrested and are imprisoned for close to two months. In her statement, Shilpa has mentioned details, right from her education, residence to work in films.

She then revealed details of how she met Raj Kundra, their marriage as well as the numerous companies Kundra had invested in, the companies where she has been listed as a shareholder, and the companies that she has invested in. She also stated that their house had an ongoing loan, for which she made payments by making transfers from other banks. After mentioning the details of the association of some of the people who are under lens in the Raj Kundra case like Umesh Kamat, Pradeep Bakshi, Ryan Thorpe, and Sandeep Kushwaha, the Baazigar star stated that she was not aware of the app that has come under the radar for the uploading on sexual content, as well as the work Raj Kundra was involved with.

Here's Shilpa Shetty's full statement to police in Raj Kundra case:

I live at Kinara Bungalow for the last 10 years, three years ago Pardeep Bakshi had come to the wedding of a member in the Bakshi’s family, where I met him.

I was born in Mumbai and studied up to 10th in St. Anthony Girls' High School, Chembur, and studied up to 12th at Poddar College, Matunga. While studying in 12th I got a job as a heroin in the film Baazigar and after that I left my studies, till now I have worked in 360 films.

In the year 2007, I went to UK to do the Big Brother show where I met Raj Kundra through music show director Farat Hussain (Kundra and my common friend). Our friendship turned into love and then on 22 November 2009 we got married.

Raj Kundra being an NRI, I told him even before marriage that after marriage I have to live in India, after that we came to live in India after marriage.

In the year 2009, Raj Kundra invested 75 crores in the IPL team named Rajasthan Royals, in this company, there are 4 foreign partners, which is 13 percent of Raj Kundra's participation. Kundra was sacked from Rajasthan Royals' involvement in the IPL after he was accused of betting.

In the year 2012, Kundra started a company named Satyug Gold Private Limited, followed by a company named Best TV Private Celebrity Home Shopping.

In the year 2015, Raj Kundra started a company named Viaan Industries Limited, through this company the work of making animations, cartoons, and applications was done. I have a 24.50 percent share in this company, there are 7 thousand shareholders in this company.

Raj Kundra is the director in Viaan and Umesh Kamat works as an executive assistant, was in this company from April 2015 to July 2020 as a director and then resigned from the post due to personal reasons.

Started a company named JL Stream in December 2020 to increase business. JL Streaming is used for running social streaming applications, making short videos, chatting applications, and streaming.

In this company Raj Kundra as CEO, Ryan Thorpe as Chief Production Officer and about 40 people work. Raj Kundra looks after all the dealings of this company.

In the year 2019, Saurabh became a partner in Kushwaha's Arms Prime. On asking Raj Kundra about Poonam Pandey and other actors performing voluntarily in Arms Prime, he said that this OTT platform is doing well and is making good profits. After this, Kundra told me that he had some dispute with Saurabh Kushwaha after which he left the company.

In the year 2018, I started a company named Shilpa Yoga Private Limited, the company's director Anishi Sharma knows about the behavior of this company. After this, in the year 2018, a company named SSK was started in the partnership of Manish Kumar, in this company 70 percent participation was mine and 30 percent was Manish's participation, but after some time Manish's participation increased from 7 to 10 percent.

I have a joint account with Raj Kundra in Punjab National Bank, Raj has taken home loan from this account, I have sometimes transferred money from my other bank account to this account to pay for this loan.

I know Megha Jaiswal for the last 4 years, she is an accountant in Viaan, I started a company named Dream Collection Pvt Ltd in November 2020 with Megha and I invested in this company, which made Megha a director, who made Sandeep Arora And Charu Arora is also the director

Umesh Kamat works in the Viaan industry, he was arrested in February 2021 and when I inquired about it, Raj told that Umesh Kamat and Gehana Vashistha had independently made obscene videos and sold them separately. I don't know anything about this (BOLLYFAME) OTT apart from this. I came to know today that porn videos made for Hotshot from Viaan company are sent to Pardeep Bakshi's Kenrin company.

I have never asked what work Raj Kundra is doing because I am busy with my work and he never tells me things related to his work, because of this I do not know anything in this matter.