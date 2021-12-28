Rajinikanth Lauds Ranveer Singh Starrer Biopic '83'; Calls It 'magnificent'

Dubbed as one of the most prominent figures in the Indian film industry, superstar Rajinikanth has left a review for the latest biographical sports drama 83 headlined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The film chronicled the glorious win of the Indian cricket team in the 1938 World Cup against the two-time champions West Indies. While it has been only a week since its release, the positive reviews from fans and celebrities alike are enough proof for its victorious release at the box office.

Rajinikanth lauds 83

Taking to his official Twitter handle on December 28, the 71-year-old actor dropped a review of the Kabir Khan directorial venture. Calling it 'magnificent', the veteran actor had nothing but compliments to give to the team of 83. He wrote, ''#83TheMovie wow what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers @kabirkhankk @therealkapildev @RanveerOfficial @JiivaOfficial and all the cast and crew …''

More on 83

Rajinikanth is not the only one dropping their thoughts on the film as many notable personalities from the film industry gave their honest opinion on the same. Designer Masaba Gupta wrote on Twitter, ''There’s actors & then there’s @RanveerOfficial - so so so good. Great,Infact. So powerful. Reliving & reminding us of one of the greatest moments in Indian Cricket! @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone #83TheFilm'' Seasoned actor Rajpal Yadav also shared his thoughts on the movie via Twitter as he wrote,

''Just walked out of the #83Movie and what a film! Ranveer you were fantastic as #KapilDev and today the theatre turned into a stadium! Mazaa aa gaya! Congratulations to the entire team.'' The film also left Cricketers impressed as Virat Kohli dropped his review on Twitter by writing, ''Couldn't have relived the most iconic moment of Indian cricket history in a better manner. A fantastically made movie which immerses you in the events and the emotion of the world cup in 1983. Splendid performances as well.''

Just watched 83. The saga has been retold.

While the reviews garnered by the film have been majorly positive, the film failed to perform up to netizens' expectations as it managed to collect Rs 47 crore in the first weekend. One of the reasons considered for 83's unimpressive box office collection was the release of two other majorly hyped films namely Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise.

