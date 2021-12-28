'83' Being Replaced With 'Spider-Man', 'Pushpa' At Theatres Amid Unimpressive BO Figures?

83 was being tipped for a grand performance at the box office, amid the pre-release buzz and over-flowing praises from celebrities. However, the film has failed to live up to the hype and performed unimpressively in the opening weekend. The exhibitors who had massive expectations from the Ranveer Singh-starrer now seem to be reconsidering their decision to allot bulk shows for the film.

The performance has reportedly prompted the theatre and multiplex owners to reduce the number of shows for the sports biopic. A factor that seems to have played a part has been the performance of two other films, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise: Part 01. The Hollywood and South ventures stand to gain from setbacks for the team of 83, based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup win.

83 movie shows reduced amid unimpressive performance at the box office

The shows of 83, as per a report on Bollywood Hungama, have been replaced with that of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise Part 01 at some places across the country. The report quoted a trade expert saying that 10-15 percent of the shows have been reduced and that the collections were not up to the mark, since in some places it was earning just 25 percent of what Pushpa was earning.

The Friday Cinema in Surat has brought it down from 9 shows in a day on Friday to 4 from Monday onwards. The owner of the theatre shared that there were not many takers for 83, while Pushpa was going Housefull at the theatre. A Bihar-based distributor said that four theatres have dropped 83, and replaced it with Pushpa.

A Jaipur-based theatre owner, however, denied that the shows were being replaced, and said any such instance might have been an exception. He said that issue with the film was the hype created that it would shatter the box office, open at Rs 25 crore, and hit Rs 200 crore+, after the positive reviews, something that did not happen as expected. Another trade analyst was quoted as saying in the report by Bollywood Hungama that pricing was a factor too, as many audiences and families could not afford to spend on two movies in a month, in case they went for Spider-Man: No Way Home or Pushpa: The Rise.

83 movie collections

83 earned around Rs 47 crore in the first weekend, with no major growth on a national holiday, Christmas, and maintaining the same trend on Sunday. Trade analysts termed it as a 'disappointment' due to its 'big price tag', expectations, as well as a good number of screens. The film could find more challenges when Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey will release on Friday.