Sonakshi Sinha Finds THIS Bollywood Couple's PDA The 'cutest'

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to reprise the role of a fierce Rajjo Pandey in Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3, the third installment of the Dabangg franchise. With a few weeks left for the release, the team of Dabangg 3 is on a promotional spree. In one such interview, Sonakshi Sinha revealed her favourite Bollywood couple. Here is all you need to know about her interview.

Also Read | DeepVeer Anniversary: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh’s Mushy Social Media PDA

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Movies, How They Fared At The Box Office

Sonakshi Sinha finds this Bollywood couple 'cute'

In a recent interview with an online portal, Sonakshi Sinha revealed her favourite Bollywood couple. She revealed she thinks Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make for a good couple and look cute together. The couple is often seen indulging in mushy online PDAs which Sonakshi seems to love. "I find it cute", she said in the interview where she also shared some interesting insights on her upcoming movie Dabangg 3.

Upcoming movies of Sonakshi Sinha

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha is awaiting the release of Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Rana Daggubati in the lead is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Reportedly, Devgn will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force Officer in the real-life story. Other than Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sonakshi is awaiting the release of Prabhudeva's Dabangg 3. The movie, starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, will also mark the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee Manjrekar. The cop-drama is all set to hit the silver screen on December 20, 2019.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Visit Tirumala

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.