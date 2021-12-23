Rajkummar Rao All Praise For Director Anubhav Sinha After Wrapping Up 'Bheed' Shooting

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to appear in the upcoming social drama Bheed, directed by Anubhav Sinha. After wrapping up shooting for Bheed, Rajkummar Rao expressed his gratitude to the director in an Instagram post.

Rajkummar Rao, who has been dedicated to working after his wedding with Patralekhaa, recently wrapped up shooting for the Anubhav Sinha directorial. The actor took to his Instagram to post a picture that he captioned, "And it’s a Wrap #BHEED. Can’t express in words how amazing I felt working with you my dearest @anubhavsinhaa sir. You’re a gem of a person and a genius filmmaker. I found a very good friend in this #bheed I love you, sir. (sic)"

'What a beginning': Bhumi Pednekar

A few days ago, Dum Lagake Haisha actor Bhumi Pednekar also shared an emotional post on her Instagram handle. In the picture, she was seen hugging the director Anubhav Sinha. She captioned the post: "What a beginning. @anubhavsinhaa sir #FilmWrap #Bheed. (sic)"

Bheed, backed by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha, went on floors in November, kicking off the shoot in Lucknow. Apart from Rao, Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in a pivotal role. Earlier, in an interview, Anubhav Sinhaa praised the cast and stated that it is the quality this character needs to have. He said that he couldn't have asked for a better cast and these are the performers who not only shine every time they are on screen but they create magic every time they are on screen. Adding to it, Anubhav said that he is blessed to have the team he is working with.

Bhumi is also elated to come on board for Bheed. Praising Anubhav Sinha, Bhumi had said that the film is a matter of great honour and privilege. She said, "He shares my value system in believing that movies have the power to shift mindsets." Lauding Bhushan Kumar, the actor stated that he allows his writers, directors and actors to be gutsy, giving them the confidence like being the inspired producer he is.

Patralekha 'steals some moments' with Rajkummar

Recently, Patralekhaa shared a picture took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a monochrome picture with husband. She captioned it, "Stealing some moments making some memories between Lucknow and Chandigarh. @rajkummar_rao". Rao reposted it and tagged Patralekha with three red hearts.

(Image: @rajkummar_rao/Instagram)