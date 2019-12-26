Rajkummar Rao And Nushrat Bharucha Starrer 'Chhalaang' Gets A New Release Date

After delivering blockbusters like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Stree, Rajkummar Rao will soon make a comeback to the silver screen with some interesting movies. The actor was last seen in Made In China opposite Mouni Roy. The Citylights actor’s box office collections on multiple occasions have proved to audiences that he is a phenomenal actor. Rajkummar and Hansal Mehta's next Turram Khan has got its title changed and is now called Chhalaang which is expected to release on January 31, 2020.

The director-actor duo has already worked together for multiple critically-acclaimed movies like Citylights, Shahid and Omerta to name a few. The duo will make a comeback to the silver screen once again for Chhalaang. Rajkummar and Nushrat, on the other hand, have also shared the screen earlier, for Dibakar Banerjee's 2010 anthology drama Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Chhalaang is collaboratively produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Ajay Devgn took on his social media handle to share the new name of the movie. The post shared by Ajay featured Rajkummar and Nushrat in simple avatars sitting on a brick wall. On the professional front, Rajkummar will also feature in Chupke Chupke remake where he will be reprising the role of Dharmendra from the 1975 original.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao And Nushrat Bharucha's Turram Khan Gets A New Name

Here are posts shared by the Chhalaang team:

Also Read | Turram Khan: Nushrat Bharucha Opens Up On Reunion With Rajkummar Rao

Also Read | Turram Khan And Other Collaborations From Rajkummar Rao & Hansal Mehta

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Collaborates With Hansal Mehta For 'Turram Khan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.