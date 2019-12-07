Rajkummar Rao And Nushrat Bharucha's Turram Khan Gets A New Name

Rajkummar Rao's next Turram Khan has got its title changed and is now called Chhalaang. The film, which feature Nushrat Bharucha opposite Rao, will hit the theatres countrywide on January 31, 2020?. Being directed by Hansal Mehta, the project marks the fifth collaboration between the director and Rao after critically acclaimed films such as Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta. The social comedy is based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh and also features Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Saurabh Shukla. Chhalaang is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg.

READ: Turram Khan: Nushrat Bharucha Opens Up On Reunion With Rajkummar Rao

Nushrat speaks about reuniting with Rajkummar:

In a recent interview, Nushrat Bharucha said that actor Rajkummar Rao has undergone an amazing transformation which has brought him to where he is today. She said that she is indubitably learning as compared to Rajkummar Rao in terms of work. She also mentioned the actor shows superlative performance from who he is to what he is on display, calling him astounding. While they made their debut together in LSD in 2010, they will be seen together in Turram Khan. Nushrat Bharucha said that it was a delight to work with Rajkummar Rao and they started their career in Bollywood with LSD. After eight long years, Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha will be coming together for a new project and that makes the actor happy.

READ: Nushrat Bharucha Awes Fans With Her Gorgeous Look At An Awards Show

Special people, a special film and a special day. Here's wishing our very own @RajkummarRao a very Happy Birthday and a special surprise. Our next film together @TurramKhan will release on January 31, 2020. @NushratBharucha pic.twitter.com/v9RK1YFiw0 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 31, 2019

READ: Kartik Aaryan And Nushrat Bharucha Movies: From Pyaar Ka Punchnama To Akaash Vani

READ: Rajkummar Rao Channels His Inner Superhero With This Instagram Post

Next for Rajkummar Rao:

Rajkummar Rao will be seen next seen in a horror comedy film titled Rooh-Afza. The film will feature Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles alongside Rajkummar Rao. The actor will also be seen in the film Turram Khan alongside Nushrat Bharucha, the film is scheduled to release on January 31, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.