Rajkummar Rao Captures Essence Of 'love' In Beautiful Letter To Patralekha; See Pic

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is apparently in a fix about his definition of the feeling of love that is specially celebrated across the world on February 14. In a long letter to his girlfriend actor Patralekha, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor has tried to reason with the feeling that connects and uplifts couples as opposed to the societal stereotypes of 'being madly in love'. the letter posted by the actor through his Instagram account and addressed to Patralekha, the actor finds himself 'pondering' the 'accepted' and oft-misunderstood expressions and gestures of the feeling of 'love'.

Take a look:

The couple has often stolen the hearts of fans with their simplicity and their nuanced sense of expression of the love that they feel for each other. Both Rajkummar and Patralekha have been vocal about their relationship from the start and have often supported and lauded each other on social media. On this Valentine's Day, Rajkummar openly declared through this two-page letter that he feels stronger and uplifted by being connected with Patralekha on a deeper level than the superficial misconceptions of 'better half' or 'made for each other'.

Patralekha worked with Rajkummar Rao onscreen in her debut film CityLights that released in 2014. The duo has reportedly been in a relationship for almost 9 years now. For the uninitiated, the couple's beautiful love story was shared by 'Official Humans of Bombay' handle on Instagram.

Take a look:

What's next for the actors?

Patralekha as last seen in a web film called Badnaam Gali which dealt with surrogacy in a humorous way. The film also featured Mirzapur actor Divyendu Sharma and released in May 2019. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the film Made In China, produced by Maddock Films in 2019. He is all set to feature in Hansal Mehta's Chhalang, Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afzana and Anurag Basu's Ludo in 2020.

