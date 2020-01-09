Priyanka Chopra Is All Hearts For Couple Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha have always shown their love for each other on their respective social media handles. The actor is seen posting adorable photos with his long-time girlfriend Patralekha on Instagram.

The two have reportedly been together in a steady relationship for over nine years now. Also, the couple has never shied away and have always addressed each other with love and respect whenever asked.

Now, Rajkummar Rao has posted yet another sweet photo of him along with Patralkeha which has garnered Priyanka Chopra's attention.

Rajkummar's post garners Priyanka's attention

Recently, fans of Rajkummar Rao were seen posting adorable comments over the lovely pictures of him and Patralekha.

In the photograph, Rajkummar is seen sporting a black winter jacket as Patralkeha can be seen donning a black leather jacket. The first photo is a side closeup of the couple who is seen smiling.

The second photo is the couple sitting on a bench as they are holding each other's hand and sharing a warm side hug with each other. Check out the post below -

The photos were received with many adorable comments left by Rajkummar's fans and admirers. Amidst the comments on Rajkummar's post was also a comment by the international star Priyanka Chopra.

The actor is working with Priyanka Chopra on the film White Tiger. She posted a heart emoji along with the lovestruck heart-eyes emoji. Check out her comment below -

