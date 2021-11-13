Rajkummar Rao Proposes To Girlfriend Patralekha On One Knee In These FIRST Pics; See

Citylights star Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who have been dating for almost a decade now, will reportedly be tying the knot tomorrow. Several media outlets have been reporting about the adorable couple's wedding and their fans are quite excited about it. Amid the couple's wedding rumours, here we have got hands of their first picture from their intimate ceremony. A few pictures have surfaced on the internet, where Rajkummar Rao can be seen proposing to the lady love of his life. Scroll down to see the enchanting pictures.

Rajkummar Rao proposes Patralekhaa

In the pictures shared on the photo-sharing site, Instagram, Rajkummar Rao can be seen posing with his close friends. He sported an all-white outfit and flashed his genuine bright smile. Patralekhaa looked stunning while twinning with her partner in an all-white off-shoulder dress. In the other two pictures, Rajkummar can be seen kneeling down and proposing to the Love Games star. In the pictures, Patralekhaa looked radiant and can be seen beaming with happiness.

Earlier, Patralekhaa was spotted posing with her friends for a quick selfie amid her wedding preparations. The actor sported a peach coloured suit with a floral print of red roses. Her happiness was evident in her bright smile. According to Pinkvilla, Rajkummar is planning a special wedding surprise for his ladylove as he prepares for their big day.

Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao