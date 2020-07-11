Rajkummar Rao Shares 'Dil Bechara' Title Track, Sanjana Sanghi Responds

The makers of Dil Bechara dropped the film's title track on Friday, July 10. Just a couple of hours into the release and the track already has over 1.5 million likes. Many celebrities and fans have been sharing the track on their social media and it has garnered a positive response from the audience. Actor Rajkummar Rao also took to his social media to share the Dil Bechara title track with his fans.

Rajkummar Rao shares Dil Bechara title track

Responding to this, Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi shared the screenshot on her social media stories. The actor tagged Rajkummar Rao in the picture and used the heart and high-five emoji in the caption. The song's caption on YouTube reads, "Spreading love, one (dance) step at a time!!". [sic]

ALSO READ | Rajkummar Rao Shares Video About Migrant Workers, Urges People To 'do An Act Of Kindness'

The Dil Bechara title track is composed and produced by the music maestro AR Rahman. He is also the one who recorded the song for the film. The lyrics for the title track are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Take a look at the song:

Actor Rajkummar Rao has been supportive of the film since the start and has been actively sharing updates regarding it on his social media handles. The actor also shared the film's poster on its release. Rao shared the Dil Bechara trailer on his social media as well. He wrote in the caption, "You will live in our hearts forever â¤ï¸". [sic]

ALSO READ | As 'Dil Bechara' Goes For OTT Release, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao All Hearts For It

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is based on John Green's novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The novel was earlier made into a film by Josh Boone and starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. Mukesh Chhabra is set to make his directorial debut with the film. Along with Sushant Singh Rajput, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and marks Sanjana Sanghi's debut in a lead role. It is a love story between two cancer patients. The film is headed for a digital release on July 24 and will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident.

ALSO READ | Rajkummar Rao Posts A 'sapnon Ko Salaam' Pic, Fans Think It’s From The Sets Of ‘Trapped'

ALSO READ | Can Rajkummar Rao's Alexander Sing 'my Shot' With Ease If 'Hamilton' Is Made In Bollywood?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.