Rajkummar Rao Posts A 'sapnon Ko Salaam' Pic, Fans Think It’s From The Sets Of ‘Trapped'

Rajkummar Rao recently posted a candid picture of himself taken on a balcony. The entire picture featured a blue hazy effect and the actor posted it with a creative yet cryptic caption. Many people responded to the actor's post with positive comments, with one fan mentioned how the balcony looked like a set from his movie 'Trapped'.

Check out his post:

Rajkummar Rao recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram. The actor can be seen standing on the edge of a balcony. The picture has a blue tint and viewers can see the city landscape behind him. Rajkummar is sporting a smile, messy hair, beard and a yellow t-shirt. Even though the entire picture is blurred, the sky and the landscape behind the actor looked very artistic.

Rajkummar also added a caption that inspires its readers. In Hindi, the actor wrote - Taller than these buildings are the dreams I have seen. Yours, mine and everyone's dreams are commended! He also added a few emojis in his caption.

Many people responded to the post, a few were celebs and others were fans. Actor Prachi Desai commented - Salaam with emojis and actor Patralekhaa added a few emojis as well. Check out their comments.

Pic Credit: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram

Apart from celebs comments, many fans also responded. Most of the fans posted emojis on Rajkummar's post. One fan also commented that the picture looked like a still from his movie Trapped. Check out what fans commented.

Rajkummar Rao is very active on social media and keeps posting selfies and pictures of himself. His captions are usually very inspirational and are liked by his followers. In one of the last pictures he uploaded, fans can see a selfie of the actor. Rajkummar is sporting a clean-shaven look and looks very muscular. The background is once again blurred. He captioned this picture - The best gift that you can give yourself is hard-work & discipline. Make these two, your best friends for life.

Check out his post:

In terms of his work, the actor was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi which was a very unusual love story. It had Hema Malini, Rakul Preet Singh and Shakti Kapoor in it as well. He will soon be seen in three new movies. First will be Ludo, which is a comedy film directed by Anurag Basu. It is produced by Basu and Bhushan Kumar and will also include Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur and more. The second movie will be Roohi Afzana and third will be Chhalaang.

