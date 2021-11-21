Rajkummar Rao Shares Glimpse Of 'most Beautiful Day' Of His And Patralekhaa's Life; Watch

Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa on November 15 in Chandigarh. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of their wedding ceremony where he could be heard saying that he had married his 'soulmate'. The video also featured Rajkummar's and Patralekhaa's speech for each other as they tied the knot

Rajkummar Rao shares a video of his nuptials with Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram and shared a video from his special day, it featured some of the best moments from his wedding ceremony with Patralekhaa. In the video, the actor could be heard telling the camera, "Honestly it's been 10-11 years but it feels like we just started dating, we just love each other's company so much. So we thought let's just do it, let's be husband and wife."

The video also featured Patralekhaa's speech for Rajkummar, she said, "It's been 11 years, but I feel like I've known you for a lifetime and not only this lifetime, I'm sure it's been many lifetimes." Rao replied and said, "We keep saying this to each other but we are soulmates, thank you for being my wife."

Watch the adorable video here:

Rajkummar Rao had earlier taken to his Instagram and shared first pictures from his wedding and wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond[sic]."

On the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen in the family drama Badhaai Do, which serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role and is scheduled for theatrical release on January 26, 2022 coinciding with Republic Day. He will also be seen in the Netflix original film Monica, O My Darling, social drama Bheed and the crime thriller Love Hostel.

(Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao)