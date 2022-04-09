Rajkummar Rao Wraps Up 'Guns & Gulaabs'; Praises 'extraordinary' Director Duo Raj & DK

Rajkummar Rao has finally wrapped up filming for his upcoming Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs, which is being helmed by director duo Raj and DK. Sharing an on-set glimpse alongside the 'extraordinary' filmmakers, Rajkummar reflected back on the 'wonderful 3 months' he spent with them. He also thanked the whole team of Guns & Gulaabs for the amazing time.

Apart from the Badhaai Do star, the web series also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in pivotal roles. The project marks Rao's second outing with The Family Man directors after the 2018 superhit movie Stree.

Rajkummar Rao wraps up Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, April 9, the actor dropped a candid glimpse alongside Raj and DK as the trio shed smiles amid a picturesque backdrop. In the caption, he wrote, "And it’s a WRAP for #GunsandGulaabs. My first series with @netflix_in. Such wonderful 3 months with both these extraordinary men @rajanddk. Thank you so much #RajNidimoru and #DK. This journey wouldn’t have been the same without you guys. Thank you team #GunsAndGulaabs, you guys are phenomenal. I had such an amazing time and so much fun playing this part. Can’t wait for you guys to watch it." Take a look.

Bankrolled by Raj & DK’s banner, D2R Films, Guns & Gulaabs is inspired by the "misfits of the world". According to ANI, it is billed as a "wicked tale of crime, love and innocence, that uniquely blends the romance of the 90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller.”

Only recently, TJ Bhanu unveiled her first look as Chandralekha from the project. In the caption, she expressed excitement to share the screen with the 'coolest, brilliant and talented' co-stars. "Finally, I can speak about what I was not supposed to :)

My first @Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. Here is the 1st look of my Character #CHANDRALEKHA," she stated.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao was recently seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in Badhaai Do, which received positive responses from audiences and critics alike. He now has films like Hit, Monica, O My Darling as well as Bheed in the pipeline.

