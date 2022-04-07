'Guns & Gulaabs': TJ Bhanu Roped In For Netflix Show With Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao

Guns & Gulaabs is among the much-awaited Netflix web series and will see some much-loved actors including Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles.

The series will be directed by the powerful duo, Raj and DK and they unveiled the first look of the leading lady of the series, TJ Bhanu. The actor is known for her work in some hit projects including The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, Netflix's anthology Ankahi Kahaniya, Vazhl and much more.

TJ Bhanu in 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Taking to her social media account, the leading lady of the upcoming Netflix web series, TJ Bhanu shared the exciting news of her involvement in the show. She was glad she could finally speak about the project online and was thrilled to join the cast of the show. She will be seen playing the role of Chandralekha in Guns & Gulaabs and the makers shared her fist look online.

She was seen looking over her shoulder as she donned a pink saree with a long sleeve blouse. She called the show a crime drama filled with romance and humour, that is set in the 90s. She mentioned it was an 'honour' to be sharing the screen with Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav as she wrote, "Finally, I can speak about what I was not supposed to. My first @Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. Here is the 1st look of my Character _CHANDRALEKHA. Please make some way for 90s romance, humour and crime drama. a web series directed by My Most favourite @rajanddk. And what an honour to share a screen with The Coolest @rajkummar_rao, THE IMPRESSIVE @dqsalmaan, The Talented @gouravadarsh & The Brilliant @gulshandevaiah78 and My own Self. (sic)"

Take a look at TJ Bhanu's first look on 'Guns & Gulaabs':

The makers had earlier shared the first looks of the leading trio as well as they took to social media and got fans excited about the upcoming release. Dulquer Salmaan was seen sitting on the bonnet of a car as he looked off into the distance. The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav was seen seated at a dining table, while Rajkummar Rao's character drank a beverage with a straw.

(Image: @rajanddk/Instagram)