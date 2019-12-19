Rajkummar Rao Starrer RoohiAfza's Release Date Pushed, Know The Reason Here

Rajkummar Rao is busy shooting for his upcoming movie RoohiAfza, collaborating with Dinesh Vijan for the movie. Previously, Dinesh announced the release date of the movie as April 17, 2020. However, recently, there were reports of the filmmakers planning to postpone the dates of the film. This was apparently done to avoid a box office clash with another big movie that is scheduled to release on the same date.

Ayushman Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo was scheduled to hit the theatres on the same day as that of Rajkummar Rao's RoohiAfza, that is April 17, 2020. According to reports by a leading daily, the makers of the movie RoohiAfza are now planning to postpone the release date of the movie. The reports suggest that this is done in order to avoid a box office clash with Gulabo Sitabo.

Also Read| RoohiAfza postponed, slot given to Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium'

Also Read | ‘RoohiAfza’: Lead pair Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma all smiles as they unite for the first time in Manali

About the movie RoohiAfza

RoohiAfza is a directorial by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock films. The film features Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The movie is directed by Hardik Mehta.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' to clash with 'Roohi Afza'

About the movie; Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky comic drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing the role of an old man and Ayushmann will play the role of a tenant. Ayushmann, in an interview with a news daily, spoke about his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan. He said that it was a surreal moment for him and that he had always wished to work with Big B, ever since he stepped into Bollywood. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri.

Also Read | Gulabo Sitabo first look: How netizens reacted to Ayushmann-Big B film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.