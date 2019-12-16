Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' To Clash With 'Roohi Afza'

Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, was set to release in the New Year on February 28. The film shoot has finished a long time ago but the makers of the movie have decided to release the movie on a new date, and it will be clashing with two other movies. Read more to know about the whole story.

Gulabo Sitabo clashes with Roohi Afza

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the Amitabh Bachchan starrer got a new release date and is now set to release on April 17, 2020. The movie will reportedly clash with two other films on the same day at the box office. Hardik Mehta’s romantic comedy Roohi Afza is also set to release on the same date. It features Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, and Janhvi will also be seen playing a double role in the movie. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan. Most of the shoot is complete, so the makers have decided to release it on April 17.

As both the films are light-hearted comedy-dramas, the film analysts are speculating a tough competition between the two. Amitabh Bachchan, despite facing major health issues, will be seen in yet another movie in the same month. His Chehre, which stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, will be releasing the same month on April 24, 2020, and fans of the actor are happy that they will be getting back to back flicks from the veteran actor.

Also, on April 17, another movie is set to take on the big screen. It is a small budget film called Lootcase, which will feature Kunal Khemu and Rasika Duggal in the lead roles. It was supposed to release this year in October, but the dates have been pushed further in the New Year. Fans of the Bollywood are excited to enter the new year as there are a lot of movies set to release in 2020.

