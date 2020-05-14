Rajkummar Rao's Simple Look Impresses Hansal Mehta, Says, 'Let's Shoot Now'

'Trapped 2.0', said Netizens when Rajkummar Rao shared a few words of wisdom on his Instagram handle. Sharing two pictures from his home amidst lockdown, Rao wrote that 'waking up is important, whenever that is'.

Dressed in a maroon t-shirt, messy hair and light stubble beard, Rao left many fans in awe of his simple look. Many said that him stretching out in one of the pictures probably looks like him flaunting his biceps. Director Hansal Mehta too praised his look and wrote, "Love this look... Let's shoot now." [sic]

Rajkummar Rao shoots for a magazine cover amid lockdown with ladylove Patralekhaa's help

Rajkummar Rao turned hairstylist for Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are in quarantine together. Recently, Patralekhaa had shared a video of the two, sharing how Rajkummar had turned hairstylist for her amid the lockdown. Check out the video below

On the work front, Rao will be soon seen in his second horror comedy and it is titled as Roohi Afzana. It will also feature Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, and she will be playing a dual role in the film. Fans of the film Stree are highly anticipating the release of this Janhvi Kapoor starrer. Apart from that, his next with Nushrat Bharucha is scheduled to release on June 12.

