Rajkummar Rao Shoots For A Magazine Cover Amid Lockdown With Ladylove Patralekhaa's Help

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are keeping their fans updated with their daily lives. They are doing their bit to keep their fans entertained and motivated through these tough times. Similarly, Rajkummar Rao had recently shared a post on his social media account where he sent a strong message to his fans saying, ‘This too shall pass’.

The post was from a magazine photoshoot that Rajkummar got featured in amid the lockdown. The actor shot for the cover while in quarantine. His girlfriend, Patralekhaa, who is in quarantine with him, helped him with the shoot. Patralekhaa styled and photographed Rajkummar Rao for the magazine cover.

Rajkummar Rao's cover shoot with Patralekhaa's help

In the picture, Rajkummar can be seen wearing a black turtleneck t-shirt and a pair of dark denims. His hair is styled back neatly. The actor is holding a clock in his hands which has a message, ‘This too shall pass’ on it. Check out the picture here.

Fan reactions to the post

When the picture went up on Rajkummar’s social media handle, fans flooded it with their comments. Some were amazed at how beautifully the picture was shot and some praised the actor for his handsome looks. Check out some of the comments below.

Rajkummar Rao turned hairstylist for Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are in quarantine together. Recently, Patralekhaa had shared a video of the two, sharing how Rajkummar had turned hairstylist for her amid the lockdown. Check out the video below

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa's quarantine diaries

Image Credits: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

