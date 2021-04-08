Rajnish Kohli, Armaan Kohli's Younger Brother Passes Away At Age 44

In an unfortunate turn of events, Jaani Dushman fame actor Armaan Kohli’s younger brother Rajnish Kolhi has passed away at age 44 on Wednesday, April 7. The tragic news was shared on the official Instagram page of Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani. The cause of the sad demise is reported to be an ‘unexpected health problem’. Actor Armaan Kohli hasn’t addressed the heart-breaking incident publicly and has so far refrained from confirming the cause of the death.

Rajnish Kohli's death

The post shared by Viral Bhayani offers condolences to the actor’s family and claims that Rajnish was a specially-abled person. He was kept away from the limelight of the showbiz world for almost forty years. Armaan Kohli reportedly took care of his brother likes his own son.

The post was captioned as, “Sad demise veteran Producer Director Rajkumar Kholi's son & Actor Armaan Kholi's younger brother Rajnish Kholi passed away due to unexpected health problems. Condolences to the Kohli family. Rajnish never came out in media and for almost 40 years his brother Armaan took care of him like a son. He was wheel chair bound and only stayed at home. Om Shanti”.

According to Lokmat, Rajnish Kohli lived with his father and veteran producer, Rajkumar Kohli and his mother Nishi Kohli in Juhu. The Kohli family reportedly went to a great extreme to take care of Rajnish, who they also nicknamed Gogi. According to the portal, Rajnish was only acquainted with close friends and relatives.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor Armaan Kohli was among the more popular of the sibling duo. He had previously starred in a number of movies including Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, LOC Kargil, Dushman Zamana, Badle Ki Aag and more. Back in 2013, the actor made headlines after participating in a reality TV show. His romance with Tanishaa Mukerji during the reality show created quite a buzz amongst audiences. Post this, he appeared alongside Sonam Kapoor in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Armaan Kohli is currently gearing for the release of his upcoming Indo-Polish romantic-thriller flick, No Means No. Helmed by Vikas Verma, the film is simultaneously shot in three different languages including Hindi, English and Polish.

(Promo Image Source: Armaan Kohli Twitter)