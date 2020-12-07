Rajpal Yadav Suggests 'film City Should Be Established In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit'

Extending support to the establishment of the film city project in Uttar Pradesh, Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has demanded that instead of Greater Noida, the film city should come up at Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh as it will incur lower expenses.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is constructing a film city in Greater Noida, while Pilibhit is more appropriate for it. Pilibhit in Rohilkhand should have the 'Chalchitra Nagari' (film city), as it has jungles, hills and valleys. Making a film city there will not incur much expenses," Yadav said.

Prakash Jha hails Yogi Adityanath's 'divine vision' post meet, backs UP Film City plans

Film City in Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath recently announced that 1000 acre of land has been identified in Gautam Budh Nagar by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. (YEIDA) where the Infotainment Zone will be set up with all World Class Civil, Public and Technological facilities. A bevy of film personalities immediately lapped up the prompt action of the state government and said it has been a 'right step at the right time'.

The proposed site is just an hour away from New Delhi and very close to the proposed International Airport at Jewar, going to be the biggest greenfield airport of Asia. Having also been close to Agra, the city of Taj, Mathura, the birthplace of Krishna and near to the proposed logistic hub in Noida, the proposed dry port and freight corridor thus providing all facilities of transport and movement,added the CM.

UP is surrounded by seven states and provides a mosaic of culture, dialects and the religious, Vedic and mythological historicity unparalleled to any other state. The ethos and traditions of the state amplify the vast natural and spiritual canvas of Uttar Pradesh, added CM Yogi Adityanath.

Akhilesh mocks at UP CM for pursuing UP’s film city dream

The efforts will be to make this as the best Dedicated Infotainment Zone of the country. He said his government is well aware of the present trend of OTT and Media Streaming Platforms hence the High Capacity, World-Class data Centre along with all pre-production and the post-production infrastructure, processing labs, VFX and digital technology of international level will be provided in this zone. “We have locations, we have cultural diversity, and we have man power and now the film city with state-of-the art facilities. This is an ideal case for a Film City in Uttar Pradesh, ''the Chief Minister said.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.