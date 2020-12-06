Prakash Jha Hails Yogi Adityanath's 'divine Vision' Post Meet, Backs UP Film City Plans

Amid Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s grand plans to set up a 1000-acre Film City in the state, Prakash Jha paid a visit to the leader on Sunday. The veteran director backed the proposal for an entertainment industry in the state. He also praised Yogi Adityanath’s vision, and saw a bright future for the project.

Prakash Jha meets Yogi Adityanath

Prakash Jha paid a visit to Yogi Adityanath at his office in Lucknow. The official Twitter handle of the UP CM shared pictures where the filmmaker was seen receiving a gift from the CM, and another where they were having discussions. The post also informed that Jha expressed his delight over the proposed Film City project in Noida.

Prakash Jha replied, “Your vision is divine and your enthusiasm inspirational.” He also hoped that the state continues to ‘shine’.

The Gangaajaal filmmaker also said, "The environment building up for entertainment industry here is very encouraging. We'll support this. I see a lot of opportunities."

He also said it was a ‘privilege’ to meet the Chief Minister. The director praised Yogi Adityanath’s views as ‘farsighted’ and urged everyone’s co-operation in the Film City project.

Prakash Jha shared his personal experiences of working in the state for the last three years, and receiving support from administration, public and government. He shared that he saw a ''bright future' for the film industry in UP.

Yogi Adityanath had recently held a meeting with stars of the film industry when he visited Mumbai. He also had hit back at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s statement about trying to ‘snatch’ the Mumbai film industry.

"Nobody can take away anything. It is not a purse that someone can snatch away. This is an open competition," Yodi Adityanath had said.

"The government which can give security, better facilities, social security and an atmosphere in which a person can work and nobody is discriminated against. The Mumbai Film City will work in Mumbai. In Uttar Pradesh, the formation of a new film city is being initiated in a new atmosphere to meet new requirements," Yogi stated.

The CM also said, "I have talked to the experts associated with the film industry to take the advantage of the experts of the film industry, give the facilities as per their suggestions and create a world-class film city. We are neither snatching away someone's investment nor obstructing the development of someone."

"Our aim is the same- India's economy should emerge as the world's strongest economy. Every state is giving its contribution to this effort by PM Modi. Uttar Pradesh is taking forward the process of giving its contribution," he continued.

On the professional front, Prakash Jha directed the Aashram web series this year. The second season of the Bobby Deol-starrer had released recently.

