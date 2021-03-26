Rajshri Deshpande Shares Plight In Hospitalising Mother For COVID-19; Terms It As 'shame'

India is witnessing an intense surge in COVID-19 again after a few months of bringing the cases under control. One of the worst affected states has been Maharashtra, which has been registering a record number of cases in the past few days, crossing the 30,000-mark. Apart from the surge, even the management of the crisis seems to receive some flak, as highlighted by actor Rajshri Deshpande when she was trying to get her mother hospitalised.

Rajshri Deshpande on struggle to get hospital bed

Taking to Twitter, Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande alleged that her mother’s antigen test for COVID-19 had come out negative. However, it came up as positive in the RT-PCR test. If that was not all, even the age was wrong, making Rajshri raise ‘doubts about its authenticity.’

She shared that she finally managed to get a bed in a COVID-19 ward with ‘huge effort’ and shared her shock about being told that they should be ‘content’ about getting a bed.

My mom's antigen test was negative but the rtpcr came positive at the govt agency with wrong age mentioned raising doubts about its authenticity. She gets a bed in a covid ward with huge efforts and the Govt machinery tells us to be content at least she got a bed. -1 READ | Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat registers sharp rise in daily COVID-19 cases March 25, 2021

Sharing that her ‘72 year-old diabetic mother’ or anyone else too were not being able to ‘deserve a bed’, Rajshri shared that it was hard to acknowledge the ‘great governance and healthcare system’ as it was being claimed.

If my 72 year-old diabetic mother, or his or her aging Covid infected parents can not even deserve a bed, then how can we talk about our great governance and healthcare system?! It's painful to realise how my covid related efforts are being repaid like this. -2 — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) March 25, 2021

Rajshri had been one of the ‘Covid heroes’ from the film industry, helping out numerous people like frontline workers, farmers and the underprivileged during the pandemic. She stated that she found it hard to realise that her COVID-related efforts were being ‘repaid like this.’

It's not about my hassles, but about many families facing such issues with nowhere to go. The health facilities are crowded, chaotic, badly managed. No saviours for aurangabad!?@OfficeofUT @astikkp @imtiaz_jaleel @AUThackeray @InfoAurangabad @rajeshtope11 -3 — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) March 25, 2021

The actor, who has also worked in movies like Choked, Manto and The Sky is Pink, shared that many families had ‘nowhere to go’ and termed the situation as ‘crowded, chaotic, badly managed.’ She asked if no saviours were present in Aurangabad, where the incident took place.

She shared another note calling it a ‘shame’ on the difficulty to get hospital beds, ‘confusion’ in the reports and lack of timely treatment.